Tony Momoh’s last wishes for Nigeria

By
Headliners
-
7


Tribute to Tony Momoh
Tony Momoh

By Omeiza Ajayi

With Bicameral Legislature, Central Government in the name Federation, Nigeria cannot work

Tony Momoh roars in support of Restructuring

See the interview on:

That was Saturday Vanguard’s lead story last weekend and when I conducted that interview earlier in the week, I did not know that it would be the last I would hear from the blunt and straight forward Auchi Prince, Tony Momoh.

In adherence to preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, I have reduced my physical interactions. So, I had requested to speak with the former Minister of Information and Culture via the phone rather than having a physical interview session. 

The last time we met physically was in 2018 but we had kept in touch regularly via phone.

In that no-holds barred interview which lasted for more than one hour, the audio clip of which I continue to play regularly to…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

