Buhari, Tinubu, Fashola, Okonjo-Iweala, others for 2021 Lagos Ehingbeti

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Ben Akabueze, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian Minister of Finance, are expected to lead session on strengthening Governance, Institution and legislation at the Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Summit scheduled to hold from next week Tuesday to Thursday, 2021.

Themed ‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting The Tone For The Next Decade’, Ehingbeti 2021 with about 150 speakers from across the world are expected to discuss at the virtual summit and deliberate on pragmatic optimization of the inherent opportunities in Africa’s 5th largest economy and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socio-economic landscape of Lagos State in the coming decade.

Other speakers billed for the summit include: Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank, ADB, Amina…