COVID-19 pushed 150m into poverty in 2020 – World Bank

*One in 10 persons suffers hunger

By Adesina Wahab

Over 150 million people were pushed into extreme poverty in the year 2020 as a result of the negative effects of the COVID-19 on global economy, making them to join hundreds of millions of people living below poverty line, a report by the World Bank has revealed.

This is just as the health and economic impacts of the pandemic have been devastating, with the rise in hunger been one of its most tangible symptoms.

As a result of the development, almost one in every 10 persons live in chronic hunger in an age of food waste and plenty, the report by the bank further stated.

The report is titled “COVID crisis is fueling food price rises for world’s poorest.”

“Income losses have translated into less money in people’s pockets to buy food, while market and supply disruptions due to movement restrictions have created local shortages and higher prices, especially for perishable goods.

“Global food prices, as…