FG, UNFPA sensitise FCT community on ills of female genital mutilation

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and other women groups on Saturday sensitised Lugbe community in the FCT on the ills of practicing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

This was part of activities to commemorate the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FMG marked globally every Feb. 6 to create awareness of the harmful practice and to eradicate it across the world.

FGM involves the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other injuries to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons, a practice that has no health benefits for girls and women, declared as a violation of the right of the female gender.

The Minister, Mrs Pauline Tallen, said that they were in the community to educate them on the harmful implication of FGM on the life of women, society and urged them to desist from the practice.

Tallen, therefore, appealed to the traditional and religious leader, women groups, and youths to ensure stoppage of the…