In Gwoza, Zulum shares N150m grants to traders, food to 27,000 vulnerable persons 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is currently in Gwoza local government area of southern Borno for humanitarian and developmental activities, which began on Friday. After passing the night in the town, Zulum on Saturday, shared N150m as soft loans and grants to small and medium scale traders.

From the funds, N100m was allocated to small and medium entrepreneurs living within Gwoza town, while N50m was allocated to similar traders in Fulka, Izge and Limankara towns, all in Gwoza LGA.

Depending on the sizes of their businesses, the jobs they create and capacity to upset loans, six traders received N1m each, 38 traders received N500,000 each, 250 others received N250,000 each, 404 others received N100,000 each and another 732 traders got N30,000 each.

The Governor explained that, the loan/grant with refundable period of four years, is meant to resuscitate businesses and livelihoods destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents…