Kachikwu’s books attest to our govt’s transparency in oil sector — Buhari

…Ex-minister a gift to us all, says Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, said the four books recently published and presented by his former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, attested to details of his administration’s effort at ensuring transparency in the oil sector of the economy.

Buhari spoke during the virtual public presentation of the books, even as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who gave a closing remark, described Kachikwu as “a gift to us all”.

Anchored by Richmond Osuji, the four books presented last Thursday were, Nigeria Petroleum Industry: 2015 to the Future; Gas Development in Nigeria: Legal and Policy Framework; Nigerian Foreign Investment Law and Policy and Nigerian Law of Contract: Study Companion.

Harping on the essence of Kachikwu’s new initiatives, Buhari said, “the books discuss the industry through the policy framework” of his administration, adding that when he assumed…