N2.15trn worth of petrol consumed in 13 months

By Obas Esiedesa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reported that it sold N2.015 trillion worth of petrol from November 2019 to November, 2020.

The corporation in a statement on Sunday said in the month of November, 2020 it recorded a trading surplus of N13.43 billion up by 54 percent when compared to the N8.71billion surplus recorded in October 2020.

NNPC said 1.725 billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the NNPC, in the month of November 2020, compared with over 1.224billion litres in the month of October 2020.

This comprised 1.723 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 2.13 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel and 0.33 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.

The corporation added that total sale of white products for the period November 2019 to November 2020 stood at 17.031 billion litres and PMS accounted for 16.911 billion litres or 99.29…