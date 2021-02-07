Screening of Service Chiefs, confirmation of Buratai, others as Ambassadorial Nominees, others top agenda as Senate resumes Tuesday

By Henry Umoru, Assistant Political Editor

After 48 days at home following the Christmas and New Year holiday, the Senate will resume Tuesday, February 9, 2021 to face the challenges of legislating for the country and ensuring that good governance is in place.

In line with the Senate legislative Calendar, the Senate adjourned December 22, 2020 and proceeded for Christmas and New Year holidays after passing the 2021 budget into law, just as it was to resume plenary January 26, 2021.

Preparatory for the resumption, the National Assembly came up with a statement, postponing the resumption of its plenary sessions Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The notice of postponement was contained in a statement issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos Olatunde.

According to him, the development was due to the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC which commenced on Monday, January 25.

As the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan -led…