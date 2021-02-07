Sex Party worse than COVID-19, says NCAC chief

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, says the sex party idea, trending currently in Nigeria is worse than the deadly coronavirus.

Runsewe admonished Nigerians to reject the `disgusting’ idea and condemn it totally.

The director-general was speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He lauded Gov. Nasir el-Rufai for stopping the party from taking place in Kaduna.

Runsewe explained that sex party was not all about dressing sexy to a party and dancing, describing the evolving idea as worse than COVID-19.

“In the advert of sex party, they will tell you to come with your condoms and at the entrance, you will be tested for sexually transmitted diseases and warned that there is no forceful sex.

“In a sex party for example, 20 men are expected to come with 20 women and they will be rotating them like dogs, making love on the floor of the dance floor. This is…