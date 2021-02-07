Tackling the resurgence of COVID-19

By Tayo Ogunbiyi

THE World Health Organisation, WHO, has declared that countries in Europe and America are already experiencing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged governments of different countries to put structures in place to curb the virus.

In Nigeria, the country is beginning to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases. More than 2,000 cases were recorded between November and mid-December last year. This, experts said, might require an enforcement of citizen’s compliance to COVID-19 protocols. The Federal Government has warned that the country stands the risk of not just losing the gains from the hard work of the last nine months, but also of losing the precious lives of her citizens.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, gave the warning during a recent COVID-19 briefing in Abuja. He said that COVID-19 is threatening humanity and the progress made in the global health…