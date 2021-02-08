Ambassadorial appointment: I have no word for opposition, I’ve done well — Buratai

…Expresses gratitude to President Buhari and Nigerians for support

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai on Sunday night said he performed creditably well during his tenure to the extent that appreciative officers at Army Headquarters compiled a dossier of the numerous projects and Infrastructural development he embarked all over the country.

He spoke during a dinner organised in his honour by members of 29th Regular Course Foundation, held at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja,

Buratai said regarding comments about his appointment as an envoy and that of his colleagues, “It’s an honourable retirement and also an honourable appointment. I’m not a politician, so I have no word for the opposition. I have done well.”

On his tenure as Chief of Army Staff, he said, “I am happy that in July last year, my officers at the Army headquarters compiled a compendium of my achievements.

“In fact, I can’t even remember all…