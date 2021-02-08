Army Lieutenant to Captain promotion exam 2021 begins in Delta

…225 Lieutenants to be promoted, Captain

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A total of 225 officers (Lieutenants) of the Nigerian Army are participating for the 2021 Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examinations under strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols commenced in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Acting Commander, Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, TRADOC NA who is also the Examination President for the Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination, Major General Benson Akinroluyo while addressing the candidates at the headquarters 63 Brigade, Asaba, warned them against engaging in malpractices or other forms of misconduct throughout the duration of promotion examination.

Akinroluyo said the military assessment exercise was to test knowledge of the candidates on the military profession, assist the Nigerian Army in planning their career, test their physical fitness, stimulate the competitive spirit and assess their knowledge in the command and…