COAS asks troops to end insurgency in N/East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Monday, charged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to hasten the fight to end insurgency in the Northeast.

Attahiru gave the task while interacting with troops of Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu during his maiden operational your on troops’ locations in the theatre in Borno.

He charged soldiers to “remain focused and determined” to end Boko Haram terrorism in the country and work toward ensuring restoration of total peace.

“I know you have pushed this war this far, you will continue to do so subsequently. Mr President and Commander in Chief is aware of the good work that you are doing and he sends his greetings,” said the COAS.

He said that his visit was to have a first-hand assessment of the Theatre as well as to interact with troops, officers and Commanders.

“The entire processes when you take over command is that you visit the troops and hear from them. Then you go back, articulate and make sure that…