Ex-Katsina LG Chair lands in trouble for allegedly abetting bandits

By Bashir Bello

A former Caretaker Chairman of Jibia local government in Katsina State, Alhaji Haruna Musa Mota has landed in trouble for allegedly abetting activities of bandits in the state.

Spokesperson of the police, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the arrest of the former Chairman to newsmen in the state.

SP Isah said the culprit was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting bandits operating in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer further said that the ex caretaker Chairman has already being charged to court.

An audio clip going viral on social media indicted the former Chairman who was said to be heard discussing with one of the bandits leader over the abduction of Kankara Students and intimating him that they were shortchanged with alleged N30 million ransom paid to them instead of N800 million.

