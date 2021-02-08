Gov Obaseki decries corruption in state healthcare system 

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has decried the level of corruption in the state’s healthcare system, describing it as a deliberate act to run down the system.

Obaseki, who stated this in Benin. on Sunday, at a town hall meeting with health practitioners in the state, added that the meeting with the doctors, was convened to discuss the way forward for the state’s healthcare system.

“I have seen corruption like never before in the healthcare system. The level of corruption in the healthcare system in the state is alarming and unacceptable. We have drawn the line; it will no longer be business as usual. It’s left to you to either join us or take a bow honourably,” he said.

Obaseki queried the modality of having just one doctor in Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, and two in Auchi, while there were more doctors in Benin, doing nothing.

“Patients in these areas visit private hospitals, because they have lost…