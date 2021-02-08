INEC inaugurates C’ttee to develop Election Project Plan

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has inaugurated a committee to review its strategic plan and also produce the Election Project Plan.

Inaugurating the committee, Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said INEC cannot approach elections on an ad hoc basis.

He said: “We are here basically to inaugurate the committee to review the strategic plan of the commission and to eventually produce the election project plan. I am happy that this is the third time in the history of the commission that such a committee is inaugurated since the beginning of the era of deliberate planning for elections.

“The Commission believes that we cannot approach election management on an ad hoc basis, but rather, we must deliberately plan for elections. So the commission produces a strategic plan to cover the period of 2012 to 2016. And then we reviewed the plan to cover the period 2017 to 2021. And now we are…