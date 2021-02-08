MORE THAN TWO TERMS REQUIRED TO UNDO CURRENT GOVT’S ROT

“Next President Will Spend Tenure Fixing rot created by Buhari.”

Governor Nyesom Wike, February 3, 2021.

By Dele Sobowale

Late Prince Tony Momoh got me involved with Buhari’s campaign for President in 2010 when he was Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC. A tireless writer, we met at Uncle Sam’s house – where he came to present his latest book to the Publisher. An avid reader, I immediately begged for a copy. He agreed on condition I came to his house to collect it.

I followed him and after collecting a free copy decided to at least return some of the favour.

“Sir, your Presidential candidate has not outlined an economic programme for the country. How do you expect us to vote for Buhari without that?” I asked.

“Dele, you are an economist and Nigeria belongs to all of us. Why don’t you help us with an Economic Blueprint for governance?” That was his reply. With that I was trapped into working for a political party and…