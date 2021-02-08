Nigeria and the global efforts to save the environment

LAST Friday, at the official unveiling of the Hyundai Kona electric car by the Stallion Group, Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, announced the Federal Government’s plan to begin Electric Vehicle Pilot programme in three universities – the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the University of Lagos.

But in 2018, Nigeria had unveiled its first Electric Vehicle, EV – a five-seater car named ‘Lion Ozumba 551’. It was produced by the Engineering Faculty of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, which had also produced the first gasification plant that used organic waste to generate electricity.

The UNN EV was named after the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, who laid the foundation for innovation and technology at the university.

The 2018 EV milestone at UNN was followed by the introduction of the Electric Cars Bill in 2019 (SB.726), promoted…