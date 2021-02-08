Police rescue kidnapped victims, recover rustled cows, stolen vehicle in Zamfara

The Nigeria Police Command in Zamfara said it rescued five kidnapped victims, recovered 11 rustled cows and stolen vehicles in Kaura Namoda, Birnin-Magaji and Gusau local government areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu. “In its determination and commitment to rid the state of dwindling security challenges, the police command in Zamfara has made another breakthrough in three local government areas of Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji and Gusau.

“On Feb. 4, police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder, led by Divisional Police Officer of Kaura Namoda facilitated the unconditional release of five kidnapped victims who were abducted behind Namoda Secondary school and Zangon Danbade areas of Kaura Namoda town.

“All the rescued victims were medically treated, debriefed by the police and reunited with their families.