Resident Doctors shun govt. Plea, embark on strike in Nasarawa

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Nasarawa State  branch Monday  commenced a three day warning  strike to press home their demands despite government plea.

The association  said it’s members at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia have decided  to proceed on a three day warning strike  because of the Hospital Management  unilateral decision to suspend residency training programme  and alleged  victimization of it’s members for taking steps to protect themselves and the general public from the deadly covid 19 infection.

It would be recalled that the management of the hospital under the leadership of the  Chief Medical Director, Dr Hassan Ikrama had on Sunday appealed to the resident doctors to shelve their planned strike action for the interest of the people where Covid19 pandemic is raging and for proper dialogue.

