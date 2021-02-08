Resident Doctors shun govt. Plea, embark on strike in Nasarawa

By David Odama

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Nasarawa State branch Monday commenced a three day warning strike to press home their demands despite government plea.

The association said it’s members at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia have decided to proceed on a three day warning strike because of the Hospital Management unilateral decision to suspend residency training programme and alleged victimization of it’s members for taking steps to protect themselves and the general public from the deadly covid 19 infection.

It would be recalled that the management of the hospital under the leadership of the Chief Medical Director, Dr Hassan Ikrama had on Sunday appealed to the resident doctors to shelve their planned strike action for the interest of the people where Covid19 pandemic is raging and for proper dialogue.

Resident doctors are medical doctors who work while undergoing training to become specialists in various medical and dental…