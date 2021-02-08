Sterling Bank upgrades agricultural commodity trading platform

By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank Plc has updated its agriculture commodities platform operated by SABEX, an affiliate company.

According to the bank, SABEX, first introduced in 2018, is the world’s first fully digitized, end-to-end blockchain commodities trading and financing platform, built by Sterling Bank Plc in collaboration with AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited.

MrYemi Odubiyi, Executive Director, Corporate & Investment Banking of Sterling Bank, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank explained that the upgraded digital commodities trading platform will provide real-time credit financing solution for farmers, sellers and buyers of agro commodities to transact.

Odubiyi said Sterling Bank has shown beyond every reasonable doubt that it is committed to important innovations, adding that the end-to-end blockchain commodities trading and financing platform is the future of agribusiness and trading in the country.

Odubiyi said, “With all that we have…