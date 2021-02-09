Labourer in court for allegedly stealing building materials

The Police on Monday arraigned a labourer, Francis Agianpuye, in a Grade 1 Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly stealing building materials.

The value of the allegedly stolen materials has yet to be ascertained but the police have charged the accused who resides around the New Market, Lokogoma, Abuja with a one-count charge of theft.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the accused bail to a bail of N700,000 and ordered him to produce one “reasonable and reliable surety’’ who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge adjourned the case until Feb.11 for hearing.

Earlier, Prosecutor Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the defendant was a labourer at a site where the complainant was putting up a building.

He accused Agianpuye of “criminally and dishonestly’’ stealing iron rods meant for the construction of beams.

“During the police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime,’’ Nwaforaku said.

The matter, the prosecutor said, was…