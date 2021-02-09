No individual can purchase vaccine from manufacturer, CACOVID disowns BUA claims

Following a widespread report that BUA has purchased a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians, the Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, has disowned the statement, stating that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognized manufacturer.

In an explicit statement clearing the air on COVID-19 purchase, the body explained that BUA Chairman Alhaji Abdulsamad must have been misquoted.

“These claims are not factual as CACOVID operates on a collegiate fund contribution model. There is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID and Afreximbank,” part of the statement read.

It further explained that “During the CACOVID weekly call of February 8th, Governor Emefiele, relayed to the larger group a call that he held with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe with Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah on Sunday Feb 7th.

“President Oramah briefed the three CACOVID leaders on the $2 billion facility the Bank has set up with the…