Now their teeth on edge

By Yinka Odumakin

THE late Pa Abraham Adesanya once told us how he boldly looked at Chief Obafemi Awolowo at an Action Group caucus and said: “It seems some of our ministers are seeing life more abundant as a motto for their children alone with the type of cars they are riding.”

Awo was silent for a minute and those who didn’t know the Leader was a lover of the truth thought he was going to lambast Adesanya. But he invited him to come and take a seat next to him on the table to give him more of the important information which ordinarily would not have come to his attention.

The political space Awo worked all his life would never lack men of valour. And the Yoruba nation must be eternally grateful to the likes of Dr. Amos Akingba who through persistence did not allow the controlling leadership of ACN to totally lead the Yoruba through the dark alley in 2014 by consistently asking what was their negotiating instruments with their Fulani husbands when the APC wedlock was…