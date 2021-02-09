School feeding programme generates 14,000 jobs in Niger — Official

Mr Umar Ndashacba, the Programme Manager of National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in Niger, has said that no fewer than 14,000 jobs were created within two years of its existence in the state.

Ndashacba made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“Even though the programme was inaugurated in the state in 2018, it has created over 14,000 jobs for women and opportunity for farmers to boost agricultural production,” he said.

He said that the state had over 560,000 pupils registered under the programme which according to him, seems to optimise their enrolment into primary school.

“The programme has created jobs, boost agriculture activities and giving the farmers the needed attention.

“The farmers grow beans, rice, soya beans, etc and those are what we use in our menu for the children.

“The programmes has created over 14, 000 jobs and more jobs will come as we progress; we have cooks, local suppliers, desk officers and…