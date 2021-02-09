The Lagos-Badagry Expressway needs urgent attention

RECENTLY, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was in Badagry to commission some projects.

First, we cannot help but wonder how the governor possibly got to Badagry by road. Did he fly over the gullies and ditches which have for many years become metaphors for the Lagos-Badagry Express Road? And if the governor was actually in Badagry and drove through the unbelievably decrepit road, we would like to ask how he felt about that road.

The governor, no doubt, must have been shocked at the condition of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, especially between Agbara and Badagry Town.

Stories have been told of how people on health emergency died on the un-motorable road while being rushed to the Badagry General Hospital where the governor was said to have gone to commission a 110-bed Maternal and Childcare Centre, MCC, and School of Anaesthesiology.

For the only town in the state that boasts of numerous cultural and historical endowments of international repute which have attracted…