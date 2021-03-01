 Reps summon finance minister, DG budget over ‘controversial’ waivers

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

Public Accounts committee of the House of Representatives, Monday invited the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the director-general of the Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Ben Akabueze and other officials of the ministry to explain the rationale for granting duty waivers to some companies.

One of the notable cases is the N468 million waivers allegedly granted to Saipem Contracting Ltd by the federal government.

Chairman of the committee, Rep Wole Oke (PDP- Osun) issued the summons at the ongoing investigative hearing on audited accounts of government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and some private companies in Abuja.

Oke said that the minister and the DG should appear within seven days to clear the air on the duty waivers granted to Saipem Contracting Ltd on N468 million worth of equipment and other items it imported into the country.

He said: “Why can’t we ask the minister and the DG…