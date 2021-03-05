N-Delta groups fume over recruitment at PEF

…Allege only 17 of 173 employed at Petroleum from oil producing areas

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

Niger Delta Non Violence Agitators Forum, NDNAF, has protested alleged marginalization and alienation of Niger Delta by the Petroleum Equalization Fund (Management), PEF (M) – Board, Abuja, in its last recruitment exercise, where out of 200 persons offered employment on July 13 and 14, last year, only 17 persons were hired from certain oil producing states, while 173 persons came from non-oil producing states.

The recruitment exercise in which PEF (M) Board penned the Federal Character Commission, FCC, Abuja, for waiver not to advertise the existing vacancies in March 19, 2020, is generating dust, following strong complaint to the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Mungono (retd), FCC and others by NDNAF.

Meanwhile, Spokesman of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund, Mr Gody Nnaji, when contacted said he was at a meeting and would comment on the…