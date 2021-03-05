WHO welcomes rotavirus vaccines for use in humanitarian crises

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed the opportunity to make rotavirus vaccine available to more children living in humanitarian crises, saying thanks to a landmark pricing agreement with the manufacturer, GSK.

WHO, in a statement posted on its website, stated that Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Save the Children and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also welcomed the development.

According to the statement, health partners welcome landmark pricing agreement through Humanitarian Mechanism, urging more manufacturers to follow suit.

“Children living in refugee camps, displaced communities or in other emergency situations now have a better chance of being protected against severe diarrhoeal disease with these lower price rotavirus vaccines.

“Diarrhoea is one of the leading causes of death among children under five; the agreement makes use of the multi-partner Humanitarian Mechanism, launched in 2017.

“Rotavirus vaccine is the second vaccine to be accessed through…