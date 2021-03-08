Cheribim Church rejects Govt decision

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide in Kwara on Sunday rejected the use of Hijab by female students at the Cherubim and Seraphim College, llorin, ordered by the State Government.

The Chairman and Spiritual Father of the church, Most Reverend Samuel Abidoye, made the church’s position known to newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday.

According to Abidoye, the movement is against the use of the Muslim veil by female students of the school since the church would be responsible for the appointment of the management of the institution and decide on dress code and use of beret.

The Secretary of Ilorin District headquarters of the movement, Mr Samson Ibidoja, also stressed that the maintenance of the school has been the sole responsibility of the church.

He said the Cherubim and Seraphim College at Sabo-oke in llorin owned by Seraphim Church Worldwide was established in 1969 to take care of the educational development of children.

The church, therefore, advised the…