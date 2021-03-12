South Africa’s Ramaphosa condemns killing at students demo

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday condemned the killing of an unarmed passerby by South African police during a university student protest for free education, describing it as deeply disturbing.

A 35-year-old government worker was caught in crossfire on Wednesday while walking out of a doctor’s office and shot dead on a Johannesburg street where university students were protesting to demand the scrapping of fees debt.

“This is most unfortunate and it disturbed me quite deeply because it demonstrated that whilst our people were protesting rather peacefully, there was overreach, it seem like, that by the police,” Ramaphosa said.

The victim was “an innocent bystander and indeed even the students much as they were protesting… did not warrant the type of resistance and push from our police,” he told traditional leaders.

He has demanded a thorough investigation into the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

The incident sparked…