Police rules out farmer/herders clash, as goverment condemns incident

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Unknown gunmen early hours on Sunday invaded a fulani settlement at Wasinmi area of Osun State in what looks like a reprisal attack killinorg a family of six.

This is as the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode said preliminary investigation ruled out a possible farmers/herders clash. It would be recalled that some gunment had on Sunday March 7 abducted some travellers in the area before they were rescued and four of the suspects were arrested

A source confided in Vanguard that the escaped suspects had during the operation threatened to return and deal with the settlers for giving them up. According to the source, one of th youngman who survived the onslaught had received an anonymous tip-off that he would be killed if he sleep at the village.

Meanwhile, the CP who was on-the-spot assessment said the Killings was not in anyway connected to farmers/herders clash as reported in some section of the media.

