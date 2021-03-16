Remembering Remi Fani-Kayode one of two civilian politicians that wasn’t killed during 1966 coup

Many Nigerians have heard the name Femi Fani-Kayode but not many are aware of the roles his father or forefathers had played in the national development of the country. A glance at their family historical background will no doubt leave you bewildered. They have such an enviable record. For the sake of this article, our focus will be on Femi Fani-Kayode’s father i.e Chief Remilekun Fani-Kayode.

Chief Victor Babaremilekun Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode lived between 1921-1995. He held the Queen’s Counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Commander of the Order of the Niger titles. He was born on 22 December 1921 in Chelsea, England. He hailed from a prominent and widely read Yoruba family of Ile-Ife from the south-western part of Nigeria. His grandfather by the name of Reverend Emmanuel Adedapo Kayode was an Anglican Priest who got his Master of Arts degree from Fourah Bay College, an affiliate of Durham University. He acquired this in 1885. Remilekun’s father was Victor Adedapo…