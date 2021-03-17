Bayelsa community vacates Conoil’s 30,000 bpd flowstation shut over expired MoU

Residents of Koluama in Bayelsa have vacated a crude production flow station operated by Conoil Production at Ango field shut down on March 8, after a dialogue with the oil firm.

The facility was shut over the refusal of the oil firm to renew a lapsed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which spelt out social obligations of the oil firm to its host communities.

The aggrieved members of the community had besieged the facility and told the oil workers to shut down and leave the site of the 30,000 barrels per day capacity flow station.

Mr Philip Emmanuel, the Youth President of Koluama 1, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yenagoa that the members of the community who occupied the facility after it was shut had left the site.

He said that the action was sequel to a meeting held by representatives of Conoil, Koluama community and security agents.

“We left the facility after a meeting of our commnity leaders held in Yenagoa where the issue of the MoU was the sole…