Imo elders clash over Uzodimma, Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Imo elders from Owerri zone clashed over the ongoing recovery of alleged stolen properties of Imo people from former governor Rochas Okorocha.

While the elders led by Chief Marcus Onwanibe, in Owerri called on governor Hope Uzodimma not to resort to self-help in the recovery of the said properties and that the matter was still in court.

But from the Owerri zone leaders of Thought, led by Chief Henry Njoku, Chief Executive Officer, ABM Global Service Group, Prince Alex Mbata, had called on Uzodimma to recover their ancestral lands hijacked from them.

Speaking, Onwanibe, said: “Our attention was drawn to a Press Statement purported to have emanated from a meeting of a group that tagged itself, Owerri zone leaders of thought, a few days ago.

“After we had extensively and objectively x-rayed the stand of those who met in the name of “Owerri Zone leaders of thought”, and the current situation in the State, we resolved as…