Kogi Committee receives 6 petitions on police brutality

The Human Rights Special Intervention Group (HRSIG) in Kogi said it received six petitions and complaints on human rights violations by the law enforcement agencies.

The Chairman of HRSIG committee in Kogi, Mr Ibrahim Alhassan, said this at a Public Hearing on #EndSARS Protest, Complaints and Petitions on Human Rights Violations and Brutality by Law Enforcement Agencies, held on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the HRSIG committee was constituted by Kogi government through the office of Public Defender and Citizens Rights Commission (PDCRC).

Alhassan noted that the committee had gone round since it was inaugurated to synergise with the media to sensitise the people to submit their petitions on all human rights violations.

He said the committee had received six petitions, which was why the committee called for public hearing to hear those petitions.

“This committee is still open to receiving more complaints on human rights violations, l want…