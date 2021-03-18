Beyond the call for weapons

By Charles Onunaiju

SINCE the recent upsurge in the nefarious activities of insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other assorted range of anti-social felons, the call for more arms and ammunition, including the latest military weaponry, have grabbed vintage headlines. It is generally assumed that obsolete and inappropriate weapons have been the major reasons why the Boko Haram insurgency, now in its eleventh year, is recently gathering more steam when ordinarily the delusional insurgents would have been in disarray.

When the humungous sum of $1 billion was yanked off from the special excess crude account, the reason was to access the latest weapons to deal fatal blows to the insurgents and hobble the then creeping banditry.

The recent interview granted to the BBC Hausa service by the National Security Adviser, General Mongonu (retd.), alleging that neither the weapons nor the monies could be traced, in reference to the tenures of former service chiefs who are now…