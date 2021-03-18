Dutch vote in ‘Covid election’ as PM aims for fourth term

The Netherlands voted on Wednesday in a socially-distanced election that Prime Minister Mark Rutte cast as a choice of the best leader to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Ballots were cast at museums, churches and bike-through polling stations on the third and final day of Europe’s first Covid election of 2021.

A limited number of voting centres had been open on Monday and Tuesday for the elderly and vulnerable, with voters also allowed out after a nationwide 9pm coronavirus curfew, before polls opened for everyone on Wednesday.

Seeking a fourth term in office after a decade in power, Rutte said he was “cautiously” optimistic as he arrived in trademark style on his bike to vote at a school in The Hague.

Opinion polls show his liberal VVD (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy) on course to lead another coalition government, with the anti-Islam PVV (Freedom Party) of Geert Wilders in second place.

“I am proud of what we have achieved in the last 10…