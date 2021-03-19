ASUP threatens nationwide polytechnic strike from April 6



By Adesina Wahab

Academic activities in the nation’s Polytechnics may be disrupted from April 6, if the government fails to meet some demands by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechincs, ASUP, the union said on Friday.

Rising from their National Executive Council meeting in Katsina, the union, in a communique, accused the government of failure to fulfil its side of the agreement made with the workers some years back. The National President, Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, said the Federal Government was also yet to pay 10 months arrears of the new minimum wage owed his members in Federal Polytechnics.

He also said some state governments were yet to implement the new wage for his members. He gave other reasons for the proposed strike to include Implementation of the contents of the NEEDS Assessment Report of 2014 in public Polytechnics and like institutions.

“Reconstitute governing councils in all Federal Polytechnics and in State-owned Polytechnics where such is yet to be…