Could FG be whitewashing EFCC through Bawa?

By Segun Ige

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari could actually be whitewashing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission through the approval of Abdulrasheed Bawa. The EFCC is crucially a formative organ in the Nigerian justice system. Buhari could, ideologically speaking, be making the gesture that this ‘born-again’ EFCC would demonstrate unflinching conversion and redemption of lost years.

It would be a sheer ignominy and impunity to overlook how, even at 60, we still can’t manage ‘small matters’. I’m extremely appalled by the fact that the Ibrahim Magu case had to be presided over by the U.K. Business and Property Courts of England and Wales. To be sure, certain constitutional scholars and legal practitioners were glad that Magu eventually won the case – but have indeed forgotten that unless the commercial court intervened, we could still be perennially grappling with one Magu case, or worse still, just wrap it away in a nolle prosequi or dead-end…