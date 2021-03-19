COVID-19:AstraZeneca vaccine is the best vaccine for us,says Ehanire

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-Even as reactions continue to trail the use of Astrazeneca vaccine in the country,the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said it was the best in protecting Nigerians from getting infected with Coronavirus.

Speaking at the sensitisation meeting of Muslim scholars and Imams on COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Friday in Abuja, the minister also noted that about 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has so far been administered in over 70 countries across the six continents.

He urged political and religious leaders to openly take the vaccine to boost the confidence of Nigerians on the safety of the vaccine.

He said: “There is a lot of misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines but I want to assure you as has been confirmed by the European Medicine Agency and also by NAFDAC that the vaccine is safe.

“Most of our leaders have taken the vaccine, our religious and traditional leaders have also endorsed this…