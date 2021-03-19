Police parade 39 suspects, recover 10 arms, ammunition in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Police Command on Friday 39 suspects for various criminal offences within one month in the state.

Speaking on the arrest made between Feb. 12 and March 18, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, said that the Command recovered a total of 10 firearms of assorted rifles.

Aliyu said that other items recovered included; four live cartridges, five expended ammunition, one expended cartridge, two empty magazines, 12 vehicles, three tricycles and one motorcycle.

Other are; one military camouflage uniform, three television sets, one LED video player, one laptop, 15 mobile phones, 36 sim cards of different networks, two power banks, one water heater, one international passport and one national identity card.

The commissioner said that the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, child stealing and conspiracy, car and phone snatching, house burglary among…