VIDEO: Allegation of threat is false; I was never abused by Fani-Kayode, says ex-PA, Gbenga

By Idowu Bankole

A former Personal Assistant to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Gbenga has described a video where it was alleged that he was being threatened by the former Aviation minister as mendacious and pure fabrication by mischief-makers bent on tarnishing the image of his former boss.

Gbenga, the former P. A refuted the allegation that he was ever threatened or assaulted but has said it was rather the estranged wife that threatened his life on several occasions and terrorised the staff.

Gbenga in an exclusive video sent to VANGUARD digital team debunked claims of threat and abuse raised in some sections of the media as a falsehood by people who themselves molested him while he was working with Chief Femi Fani- Kayode.

SEE VIDEO:

But reacting to the video, Jubril Oladimeji Olaiya, media aide to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode says the allegation that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a violent man that threatened any of his staff with a hammer is false. He said the video was doctored with a…