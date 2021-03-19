Yabatech to resume physical academic activities

By Adesina Wahab

Physical academic activities that were suspended for over a month due to the death of a senior member of staff from COVID-19 complications will now resume on Monday at the Yaba College of Technology.

The College stated this in a press statement titled “Academic Board Decision on Resumption of Academic Activities” and signed by the Registrar, Dr. S. O. Momodu.

The College assured that all necessary steps had been taken to ensure the safety of staff and students on campus.

It also enjoined students and staff to maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizers, wear facemasks and observe all other safety protocols.

“The Academic Board at its meeting held on Thursday, March 18. 2021 considered, approved that the College should return to normal Academic activities immediately. Consequently, normal classes will commence on Monday, March 22, 2021. The hostels will be opened on Sunday. March 21, 2021.

“All staff and students are to…