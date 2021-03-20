APC Constitution Review Committee seeks inputs from party members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on party members to submit inputs for the ongoing constitution review excercise aimed at taking the party to greater heights

The Chairman of APC Constitution Review Committee, Prof. Mammam Tahir, made the call on Friday in Abeokuta while addressing party members during the South-West stakeholders’ meeting of the party.

Mammam, who led other members of the committee to the meeting, explained that the national leadership of the APC had decided to review the party’s constitution.

He explained that the meeting became necessary to receive contributions at the grassroots level in order to come up with a working document that would be beneficial to all members of the party.

“APC has resolved to review its constitution in such a way that will make it a model, even for other political parties which are still struggling to survive, hence, the need to include the inputs of party men and women at the grassroots.

Justifying the…