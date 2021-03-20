Boxing world will miss Marvin Hagler ― Oboh

Former British and Commonwealth boxing champion. Peter Oboh has expressed grief over the passing of former undisputed middleweight champion ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler, saying, “the world will miss Hagler, we will all miss him”.

Oboh, who is now a Minister for Christ recalled that the Hagler era was about the finest in the history of the beautiful art of self-defence. “The rivalry between Hagler, Sugar Ray-Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran has not been matched,” he said, adding that “They succeeded in attracting more people to boxing than any other time. Hagler and the others were phenomenal.”

About the controversy that enveloped the death of the former boxing champion, where it was insinuated that he died as a result of the side effects from the coronavirus vaccine, Oboh said “there is no smoke without fire.” He said African countries should invest in things that would ensure better living standards for the people rather than committing billions of…