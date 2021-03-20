How DPO, other officers framed, killed colleague — Petitioner

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A lawyer and petitioner at the Independent Investigative Panel on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Daniel Dashe on Friday told the panel how three police officers at Denton police Division, Lagos state allegedly detained their colleague, Maxwell Dul Kate on trumped-up charges, and tortured him to death in 2019.

Daniel said that” it is only the police that can fish out the DPO Denton police division, Lagos, OC defunct SARS Lagos state and 2 I.C. defunct SARS Lagos, to provide the necessary information to the panel saying it was under their jurisdiction that the late Maxwell died under mysterious circumstances”.

The legal practitioner told the 11-Member panel chaired by Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd), that he undertook to handle the matter on pro bono, because the family of the deceased could not afford the services of a lawyer.

He stated that from a personal investigation he carried out in Lagos state where the incident occurred, he “found…