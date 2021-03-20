IITA calls for synergy with private sectors to boost agriculture

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The project Manager, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof. Lateef Sanni has called for a synergy between the institute and private organizations in agricultural value chain for them to tap into result of its various researches for the development of the nation’s agriculture sector.

Prof. Sanni, who said this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at the Joint Public Presentation of SANO Foods Products and Basic-II Cassava Varietal Display held in Abeokuta, described private sector as the engine that drives economic growth.

He said, “If we are talking about sustainable intervention initiative if we look at presidential initiative from cassava and everything this is the first time you will see private sector using their own money for production and showcasing it to the global world because of promo and that is the reason why to me it is more sustainable that we the experts are pushing the…