Killings during Ekiti Assembly by-election is terrorism, evidence of rejection of APC

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described the killing in Omuo Ekiti today, by suspected political thugs as “clear evidence of terrorism against citizens, who have rejected the party in government.”

The former governor said killing innocent people, just because of a five wards House of Assembly bye-election was barbaric and shameful.

He said: “I thought we have gone past this barbarism in Ekiti State especially when we are confronted with national insecurity to which the government have no solution.

“What was witnessed today in Omuo Ekiti is nothing but terrorism against the people of Ekiti, knowing that time has caught up with them and they are no longer popular.

“This will remain guilt in the conscience of the perpetrators and their sponsors perpetually for killing their own people just because of a mere House of Assembly bye-election.

“Most importantly, everything that goes round in life comes round. The perpetrators of this despicable…