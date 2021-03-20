Lagos Assembly Committee commends Council Chairmen’s resilience

…As Ajeromi Secretariat wears a new look

…Ifelodun Council gets new legislative chamber

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr AdbulSobur Olawale has commended the Executive Chairman of Ajeromi Local Government, LG, Mr. Fatai Ayoola, management and staff members for the resilience to rebuild the Secretariat that was destroyed during the aftermath of the ENDSARS protest.

Olawale, who is also the Chairman of, House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, disclosed that the Secretariat was among those government facilities that were destroyed by hoodlums during the aftermath of the ENDSARS protest.

In the same view, the lawmaker applauded Council Chairman of Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mr Shaibu Ajidagba for building the legislative chamber during his tenure in office.

Speaking with journalists, after the oversight function to both Ajeromi Local Government, LG and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, LCDA,…